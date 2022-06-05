Maureen Martin

Martin, Maureen E.

11/18/1941 - 5/25/2022

Maureen E. Martin died at her home in Tucson, Arizona on May 25th at the age of 80. She is survived by her husband, Rob Secker, three sisters, three brothers, and numerous nieces and nephews.

After being diagnosed in 2019 with Ovarian Cancer and throughout her subsequent treatment, Maureen never failed to exhibit an indomitable spirit and a positive approach to life. She was always guided by a strong Christian faith. She remained a model of dignity and inspiration to family and friends until the very end. Maureen was a tireless advocate for peace throughout her life.

The Desert House of Prayer will be open for a memorial service for Maureen on June 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Address: 7350 West Picture Rocks Rd., Tucson, AZ 85743.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Arizona Oncology Foundation, 2625 North Craycroft Rd., Suite 15, Tucson, AZ 85712. Arrangements by Marana Mortuary.

