Maureen Plumb

Plumb, Maureen (Hanley). Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, left us on June 9, 2022 after valiant fight with cancer. Maureen was born September 2, 1939 in Detroit Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Dolores Hanley, brothers Jack, Jerry and Dennis; niece Laura and nephew Keith. She leaves her husband and best friend of 62 years, Gerald Plumb, daughter Katherine Miner (Paul), son Jeffery Plumb, son Ronald Plumb (Allison) granddaughter Megan Miner Larsen, grandson Tanner Miner and great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Arick, Brighten and Cadence, as well as sister JoAnne, brothers Robert and Kevin and numerous nieces and nephews. Maureen touched many lives, making everyone feel instantly welcome and embracing each in her wonderful hugs. Maureen and Gerald lived in Michigan until 1973, when they moved to Tucson, Arizona. Maureen was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, and 2-time breast cancer survivor. She made the best strawberry jam and rum cakes! She will be remembered for her wonderful smile, great hugs, sage advice, love of reading and the legacy of her family. A celebration of her life will be held on July 30, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Francis de Sales Church. Interment will be done privately at East Lawn. Arrangements were made by Bring's Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to: St. Labre Indian School, P.O. Box 216, Ashland, MT 59003-9989, American Cancer Society or Gospel Rescue Mission in Tucson, Arizona.