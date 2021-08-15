Maureen Walden

Loving and beloved mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt, and friend, passed away in Tucson on July 27, 2021. Born in 1928 in Waterbury, Connecticut, to Charles F. Daly (WWI vet) and Marie Meegan Daly, she grew up in the picturesque yet dynamic town of Naugatuck where she was high school Class Poet. She gained her accounting skills from Post Junior College of Commerce in Waterbury, CT. In 1960 she moved to Tucson and worked for Valley National Bank and then as a receptionist and accountant for Shamrock Dairy, until she retired. She married Tucson resident Victor A. Walden (WWII vet) and they enjoyed a happy life together. She was smart, funny, fiercely loyal to family and friends, and she appreciated life's simple blessings. She loved well and will be terribly missed. Preceded in death by her husband, Victor A. Walden of Tucson, and her brother and sister-in-law, Charles (Chuck) and Marjorie Daly of New Jersey; she is survived by her brother, Kevin J. Daly (Regina Daly) of Connecticut; daughter, Wendy Gabriel (Paul Gabriel) of Tucson; grandson, Mark J. P. Gabriel (Annika Bastacky) of Berkeley; beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews; and dear friends. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 12:00 noon, at St Frances Cabrini Church, 3201 E. Presidio Rd., Tucson, AZ (520) 326-7670. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.