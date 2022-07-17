Max Green, 94, born in Council Bluffs, IA, passed away 6-27-2022. He was preceded in death by his son, Nick Green, in 1968. He is survived by his children; Dennis Green (Sheila), Christine Green (Tony) and Sylvia Kothe (Jim); grandchildren Nick Kothe and Emily Bohochik (Ryan); great-grandchildren, Louisa and Calvin Bohochik. He was also preceded in death by his second wife Phyllis and third wife Peggy. Max grew up in southwestern Iowa where he worked on farms, owned a grocery store and was the mayor of his small town. Earlier in his life he traveled through Tucson on a cross-country motorcycle trip and found the people kind and fell in love with the desert. In 1959 he decided to leave Iowa and moved to Arizona with his children and first wife Marjory. Max stayed in Tucson until his death. Max was a talented, self-taught man. He was able to fix anything and was often tinkering in the garage making useful tools out of unexpected common objects. He was a pilot of small planes, loved to take his family waterskiing and on annual cross-country vacations seeing all monuments and museums along the way (from the White House to the Barbed Wire Museum). He loved horse back riding in the Catalina Foothills and spending time at the family cabin in the White Mountains. Max also traveled extensively after retirement. He had a wicked sense of humor and loved to have a good time. He remained witty, even after being diagnosed with Dementia. He will be missed and there will forever be an empty spot in our lives. Desert Sunset assisted.