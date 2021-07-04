Maxine Collins

COLLINS, Maxine L. Quandt
90, passed away June 27, 2021. She leaves behind her husband, Tom; children, Terry (Rachel) Gruenenfelder, David (Wyndy) Quandt and Amy (Ron) Bertrand; grandchildren, Vanessa, Justin, Marley, Zack and Adam. She was preceded in death by her grandson, John. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 East Broadway Blvd.
