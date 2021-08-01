Maxine Petersen

PETERSEN, Maxine

Stepped into the light July 24, 2021 at the age of 100. She was born in West Virginia to Harold and Emma Flowers. In her 20's she married Roger Tricot who was tragically killed while on active duty in WWII. Following that loss, she traveled to Del Mar, California and later made her way to Hollywood finding work in an advertising agency. While in Hollywood she met and married Hans 'Bud' Petersen. They were married for 50 years until his death from Alzheimer's.

Having a rough start in life Maxine was an orphan by age seven, having lost her mother at four months old and her father at seven. During the depression with limited options, she and her three young siblings (Russ, Lois and Mike) never found a home. Even with this difficult start our mother became a loving, caring, creative adult.

Maxine was a wonderful example of love, compassion and patience. She gave my brother and I many of life's gifts; the love of animals, laughter, art, nature and music, and to be honest and responsible for your actions. She could create something out of very little and in that she taught us to be creative and to see possibilities.