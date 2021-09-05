Maxinne Benitez

65, has merged with the Creator; August 14, 2021 she took a last breath to complete this life journey. Born March 21, 1956, a proud member of the Akwesasne Mohawk Nation Longhouse from St Regis Tribe, New York State. Relocation to Arizona to care for aging parents encouraged her to earn a massage therapy certificate from the Desert Institute of the Healing Arts. Maxinne's passion to help people combined bodywork with Bemer, a micro-circulation technology to offer unforgettable healthcare service. Committed to serving diverse populations like tribal elders, disabled people and world class athletes; she expressed an impressive level of maturity, grace, humor, confidence, and integrity. A tireless ability to bring calmness to stressful situations and a sincere drive to do better will be missed by everyone who knew her. Maxinne is survived by her husband, Mike Benitez; canine companion, Roadie; daughter, Sara McDonald; son-in-law, Shawn Oakes and three grandchildren; two sisters; one brother and many friends. Maxinne's big heart, good mind and endless acts of kindness bring her to a place of divine peace beyond suffering, embraced by the ancestors. May spiritual guides escort her to leave this earth, return to Sky World, and follow the star path to bring enlightenment to the Universe. A private ceremony to honor Maxinne is planned in the Catalina Mountains. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.