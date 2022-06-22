Maxwell Kennedy

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Maxwell V. Kennedy Monday, June 13, 2022 at the age of 75. He leaves a huge hole in the hearts of family and friends. Max is survived by wife of 47 years, Yolanda and his children, Xavier and Laura. Max liked nothing better than an interesting conversation with a good or new friend. He could have an engaging conversation with anyone. His sense of humor and the ability to make people laugh was unforgettable. He looked forward to the annual monsoon season. He especially liked a heavy deluge with plenty of thunder and lightning and the sweet fragrance of the southwest desert after a storm. A Celebration of Life in his honor will be held Friday, June 24, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Location: Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ, 85712. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.