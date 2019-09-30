WAGER, Maxwell Homer
84 of Tucson passed away September 21, 2019. He was born April 12, 1935 in Camp Verde, Arizona. He grew up in Jerome; and graduated from Tolleson High School. He lettered in basketball, football and track. Earned his Bachelor's Degree from NAU; Masters and extensive PHD work from UofA. He taught Speech, Drama and English at Sunnyside High School and Cochise College. In retirement was an avid hunter, fisherman, rock-hound and loved music. He worked in the film industry as a location scout and extra. Max was the beloved son of Clinton and Evelyn Cummings Wager, husband of Darlene Hultgren Wager of 38 years, brother to Clinton Jr. (Christine) Wager, Dennis (Jan) Wager, and Janie (Harold) Kilby; children, Rob (Lori) Wager, Michele Wager Vinson, Darin (Kari) Lemon, Mark Lemon; grandchildren, Aubrey (Paul) Park, McKenzie Wager, Katie Lemon, Lauren Lemon; great-grandson, Emory Park. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lord of Grace Lutheran Church in Tucson.