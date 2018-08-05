MAYER, Fred Jr.,
Born to Anita Estrada and Frederick Mayer, Sr. in Vail, AZ, 87 years ago, passed away on July 25, 2018. Survived by his loving wife, Carmen of 66 years and their Magnificent Seven (children), ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Figueroa. Our dad was raised in Vail on the Estrada Ranch, homesteaded by his grandfather, Francisco at the base of Mt. Fagan. He attended Vail School until his parents moved to Tucson. It was always our dad's dream to return to the ranch and his home which he fulfilled in 2003. Our dad told us "This is God's country". Mass will be held at St. Rita's Shrine in the Desert in Vail, AZ Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite animal shelter. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.