MCCOY, Nancy D.
71, Rio Rico, AZ, died Monday, December 31, 2018, in Tucson, AZ. She was born July 8, 1947, in Hays to Harold D. and Deloris L. "Wanker" Morell. She was a 1965 graduate of Trego Community High School. She married Richard R. McCoy on December 31, 1968, in Denver. They were married for 50 years. She was a longtime resident of Golden, CO, where she worked at Coors Porcelain Plant, prior to retirement. She later moved to WaKeeney to be near family and friends and later moved to Rio Rico. Survivors include her husband; a brother, Randall J. Morell, Wichita; a sister, Peggy D. Lang, WaKeeney and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant son; her parents; a sister, Angie G. Hafliger and an infant sister, Janice C. Morell. She was laid to rest in Kansas Veterans Cemetery, WaKeeney. Donations can be made in Nancy's memory to First United Methodist Church or to the Kansas Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.