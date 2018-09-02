MCFADDEN, Dora Maria (Jones) 9 September 1959-25 August 2018
Dora Maria McFadden, age 58, of Sierra Vista, Arizona died suddenly Saturday, August 25th at her home. Born in Bisbee, Arizona she was the daughter of Daniel and Lucia (Valenzuela) Jones. Dora met her loving husband Ronnie McFadden in Fayetteville, North Carolina and were married in 1989. The couple settled in Sierra Vista, Arizona in 2000 where Dora began working on Fort Huachuca for the Communication Security Logistics Agency (CSLA) as a technical writer. While working and taking care of her family Dora later achieved a Bachelors Degree in business, no small undertaking. She also was the local chapter president of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), where she helped countless employees on Fort Huachuca. Dora's passion was traveling and discovering new places and things. She loved cooking, entertaining, gardening, and walking her dogs. But most notable, Dora enjoyed her family and helping others. Dora is survived by her husband, Ronnie; their son, Matthew; step-daughter, Jennifer; step-son, Michael; mother and father, Lucia and Daniel Jones; sister, Josie; brothers, Steve and Daniel Jr. and many nephews, nieces and loving friends. There will be a Memorial Service at Our Lady of the Mountain Catholic Church, 1425 E. Yaqui St., Sierra Vista, AZ on 8 September 2018 at 10:30 a.m., reception following at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to HATFIELD FUNERAL HOME of Sierra Vista.