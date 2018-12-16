MCINTYRE, Paul H.
Born October 20, 1931 in Camden, New Jersey and passed away on December 6, 2018. His race on Earth is finished, the checkered flag is waving and he is on his way to that winner's circle in the sky. His love of stock car racing is only surpassed by the love for his wife, Chris of 45 years. Preceded in death by his mother, Anna; father, Harry and his beautiful wife, Chris and grandson, Christopher. He is survived by children, Harry (Ann), Betty, Charles, Bob (Sam), Kathy, Richard (Melissa) and Scott (Angela); 16 grandchildren and 20+ great-grandchildren. His ability to make people laugh will be greatly missed. Look out Lord in heaven the King of one-liners is coming. Many people cross our paths in life and Paul would like to recognize a few: his breakfast buddies, Burt, Marie and Irene, the staff at St. Joe's Pancake House, longtime friends, Dick Herman and Lionel Montana.