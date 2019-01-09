MCMAHON, Katy
age 88, died January 5, 2019 at home with her children around her. She was born Catherine Crowe on November 22, 1930 in Latrobe, PA, the fifth of Clem and Mary Crowe's ten children. She married Bill McMahon in 1954. They moved to Tucson in 1961 with four children. Bill was a dentist and Katy was able to keep her dream job of being "a mother." They had four more kids. Katy devoted her life to her family, the Catholic Church and to service. She was a permanent fixture as a Pal at St Cyril's School. She should have had a chauffer's license for the number of carpool hours she logged. She volunteered at the Salpointe Thrift shop and did not resign her position even after the last graduation. At St Cyril's Church she was a Eucharistic minister and distributed communion at TMC for 28 years. She loved to visit the homebound. She was also involved with Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona, keeping track of deliveries and payments without the use of computer, even when it might have been possible. Bridge was her favorite pastime and she was able to combine that with the work she did with Merilac Lodge, organizing bridge marathons to raise money. She touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed. Katy was preceded in death by her husband, Bill and daughters, Sheila Norris and Kathy. She is survived by her children, Mark, Mike, Susan, Patricia (Daryl Wollbaum), Tim (Jill Hartman), Dan (Karla) and grandchildren, Sarah Norris, Carla Kenyon, Danny, Kaitlyn, Patrick, Ryan, Kevin, Declan and Sadie McMahon. Visitation at Dougherty Hall at St. Cyril's, Friday, January 11, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cyril Church, reception to follow. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.