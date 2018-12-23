MCNULTY, Carol Susan
Carol, the rare Arizona native, was born in Phoenix on July 14, 1938, and our Lord called her away to her new home on December 13, 2018. For 3.5 years, Carol fought pancreatic cancer with courage, grace, faith, selflessness, dignity, and an unquenchable sense of humor. She died as she had lived. We are deeply grateful for the care we received from Dr. Elquza and his colleagues at Banner Cancer Clinic. During her last four days, Dr. Lincoln and the compassionate and highly professional staff at Peppi's House kept Carol comfortable and made her family feel special. Preceded in death by her son, Dan, and sister, Barbara (Will), she is survived by her devoted husband, Terry; children, Darcy (Jeff), Lisa (Chris), and Pete; daughter-in-law, Annette; stepchildren, John (Chris) and Tracy (Brad); brother, David (Darlene); sisters, Nancy (Randy) and Betsy (Kim); as well as 10 grandchildren. Carol led the usual life of an "Army brat", moving every three years with a gradually increasing number of siblings. As a child, her homes included Fort Missoula, MT, Fort Lewis, WA and Honolulu, where she resided for a year each at Fort Derussy, Fort Kamehameha, and Scofield Barracks. Her home at Fort "Kam" at the entranced to Pearl Harbor was her favorite with a beach and a papaya tree in the backyard. Carol graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas, then moved with her family to La Grange, Illinois, where Carol studied at the Lyons Township Junior college, while working at a florist shop. She then attended Bowling Green State University and received at BA in English with minors in business and French. She married and bore four children while living in Toledo, OH. She and her family then moved to Tucson in 1970. Carol believed that her children should sample a broad variety of experiences, so she was occupied with The Girl Scouts, field trips with the Junior Gem & Mineral Society, and assorted classes and activities. Carol and Terry McNulty married in 1976, while he was employed by The Anaconda Co. A merger of Anaconda with ARCO necessitated a move to new headquarters in Denver and a 3-year stay in Englewood, CO. After Terry accepted a job in Oklahoma City, they resided in Edmond, OK, where Carol was on the Flower Guild at St. Mary's Episcopal Church. She was active in the League of Women Voters and lobbied tirelessly, but unsuccessfully, for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. They moved to Evergreen, CO, where she served on the Vestry and Flower Guild. Her favorite pastime was hiking above timberline, cataloging alpine flowers and visiting historic mine structures. While living in Oklahoma and Colorado, she earned Master Gardener certificates. They moved back to Tucson in 1993 and joined St. Alban's Episcopal Church, where she served as an usher, lay reader, and chalice bearer, her favorite "job". In 1988, Carol and Terry founded TPMA, a mineral industry consulting firm with as many as 25 Associates, for which she was the business manager for nearly 30 years, bookkeeping, collating and editing reports, producing Association newsletters, and invoicing clients. She proudly belonged to the National Society of DAR and assisted her daughters in becoming members. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3738 Old Sabino Canyon Rd., at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please mail donations to TMC Hospice (Peppi's House), 5301 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ 85712. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.