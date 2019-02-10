MEDLEY, William "Bill" Charles, III
went to be with the Lord on January 25, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 71. He was surrounded by family and loved ones at the time of his passing. Bill was born and raised in the oil boomtown of El Dorado, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Betty (Howell) Medley and a sister, Betty Jean. He is survived by his brother, John. He also had a very influential relationship with his maternal grandfather, John Edward Howell. Bill was first married to Mary Lynn Allen in Tennessee with whom he had a son, William Charles Medley IV. He was later married to Diana Crawford in Arizona with whom he had two sons, Jason Charles Medley and John Edward Medley. He ultimately had the honor of calling Diana's daughter, Keri Lynn Riley, his daughter as well. Bill was very proud of not only his children but his several wonderful grandchildren. Bill's son William and his wife Shannon have three daughters Brooke (14), Paige (12) and Caroline (9). His daughter Keri and her husband George have a daughter, Krista (24). His son Jason has a son, Jaydon (16). Bill's son John and his wife Sarah have a son Jack (5) and a daughter Shea (2). Bill first attended college at Texas A&M University where he received an induction into Phi Eta Sigma for exceptional scholastic achievement. He was also involved in the university's ROTC program. Bill later attended the University of Arizona where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Real Estate. Bill took a break from working on his college education to enlist with the United States Marine Corps, ultimately fighting for his country in Vietnam. He honorably ended his military career at the rank of Corporal. Bill ultimately chose Tucson as his home and lived there for over forty years, making many valuable friendships. He was an accomplished, competitive golfer and retained a love of the game throughout his life. He also became licensed as a commercial pilot and truly loved to fly. The primary focus in his adult life was the study of the bible with an ever-present mindset toward evangelism and ministry to others. Bill loved to spend time with family and friends on Mount Lemmon where he appeared to feel most loved and closest to his savior. He will be missed. Bill's Funeral Service will occur at the Living Hope Family Church on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. The address of the church is 7333 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ 85710. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE.