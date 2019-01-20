MEDRANO, Armando F. June 11, 1931 - January 15, 2019
On January 15, 2019 he went to join his Lord. He is preceded in death by his two sons, Armando Jr. and Albert. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Bertha M. Medrano and five daughters, Beatrice, Rosie, Barbara (Art), Sylvia, and Victoria (Pat), also survived by 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and brother, Alejandro and numerous relatives. In loving memory of our dad and Tata, he proudly served in the US Army. We have many memories that will forever be cherished and remain in our hearts. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary South Chapel 240 S. Stone Ave. with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Mass will be offered on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral and burial to follow at Holy Hope cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.