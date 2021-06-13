Melvin Bucholz

In addition to Mel's wife, Michelle and daughters, Malissa (Alwin Church) and Kristin, he is survived by his amazing aunt, Vernetta (100!) and totally cool aunt, Judy (95!) and many much loved cousins, as well as Michelle's daughter, Jacqui and son, Mark (Shelly) and her six grandchildren, all of whom greatly loved Mel. Mel was able to celebrate the arrival of Michelle's great-grandson on April 30th. He is also survived by his first wife, Margaret, who was, and is, a wonderful mother to their daughters, Malissa and Kristin.