Melvin Bucholz

BUCHOLZ, Melvin
born June 14, 1940, beloved husband of Michelle Davidson, treasured father of Malissa Comerford and Kristin Linehan, died peacefully on Sunday morning, June 6, 2021 (D-Day) at his home after loving care from his family and the Casa de la Luz hospice team.
In addition to Mel's wife, Michelle and daughters, Malissa (Alwin Church) and Kristin, he is survived by his amazing aunt, Vernetta (100!) and totally cool aunt, Judy (95!) and many much loved cousins, as well as Michelle's daughter, Jacqui and son, Mark (Shelly) and her six grandchildren, all of whom greatly loved Mel. Mel was able to celebrate the arrival of Michelle's great-grandson on April 30th. He is also survived by his first wife, Margaret, who was, and is, a wonderful mother to their daughters, Malissa and Kristin.
Mel was predeceased by his parents, one aunt and four uncles.
Please contact the family for details of his memorial.