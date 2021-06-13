 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Melvin Bucholz

Melvin Bucholz

  • Updated

BUCHOLZ, Melvin

born June 14, 1940, beloved husband of Michelle Davidson, treasured father of Malissa Comerford and Kristin Linehan, died peacefully on Sunday morning, June 6, 2021 (D-Day) at his home after loving care from his family and the Casa de la Luz hospice team.

In addition to Mel's wife, Michelle and daughters, Malissa (Alwin Church) and Kristin, he is survived by his amazing aunt, Vernetta (100!) and totally cool aunt, Judy (95!) and many much loved cousins, as well as Michelle's daughter, Jacqui and son, Mark (Shelly) and her six grandchildren, all of whom greatly loved Mel. Mel was able to celebrate the arrival of Michelle's great-grandson on April 30th. He is also survived by his first wife, Margaret, who was, and is, a wonderful mother to their daughters, Malissa and Kristin.

Mel was predeceased by his parents, one aunt and four uncles.

Please contact the family for details of his memorial. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Couples adjust to life post-pandemic

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News