Melvin Margolis

MARGOLIS, Dr. Melvin Burton
age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 26, 2020. He was born in Chicago on June 20, 1933, to Hyman and Ida Margolis of blessed memory. Melvin was the beloved husband of Letty Berman Margolis of blessed memory for 56 years. He was a loving father to Andria (Douglas) Kaplan and Michael (Beth) Margolis, and adored grandfather of Eric, Maia, and Zachary Kaplan and Ezra Margolis. Melvin served active duty as a dental officer with the Air Force after completion of his training and later as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves. He was a dentist who worked for the Veterans Administration Dental System for several decades prior to retiring, holding positions throughout the Chicago region and later in Tucson, Arizona. Through VA affiliations he was appointed to the clinical teaching faculty within the Schools of Dentistry at both Northwestern University and Loyola University. Melvin and Letty were devoted to each other, the family they created, and their grandchildren. Together they enjoyed attending Elderhostels, theatre, and travel. A private graveside funeral service will be held at Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum in Norridge, IL.