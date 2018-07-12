MENDIBLES, Ramon Alegria (Monchi)
81, of Tucson, AZ passed away peacefully at his home in Tucson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Maria Mendibles and brother, Robert (Bobby) Mendibles. He is survived by his wife, Rosario B. Mendibles; children, Greg Mendibles (Lillian), Ray Anthony Mendibles, Arturo Mendibles, Suzanne Castillo (Joseph), Martin Bernal, Manuel Bernal. Survived by siblings, Manuel (Wilo), (Lola) Mendibles, Eddie (Yayo), (Celia) Mendibles, Rita Mendibles, Tomas (Che), (Olga) Mendibles. Monchi served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Spain. Monchi was a bricklayer for over 60 years, worked on many buildings around Tucson, Southern Arizona, and California. Monchi was a grandfather to 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Love by countless nieces and nephews. We will always love you and miss you telling us "Hello There" Visitation will be held Thursday, July 12, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY with Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 13, 2018 at Santa Cruz Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.