MENDOZA, Maria
On July 19, 2018 our beloved mother, Maria Mendoza 88, was taken home by our Lord and Father to join her loved ones in heaven. Maria is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, I. Elisa Mendoza, Linda (Gil) Noperi and Rosana (Michael) Corrales; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Maria's kindness and generosity will be dearly missed by family and friends whom have had the great pleasure and privilege to know her.
A Rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at St. Margaret Mary Church, 801 N. Grande Avenue. A private family burial will be held at a later date in Nogales, Arizona. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.