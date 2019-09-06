QUINTERO, Mercedes R.
At the young age of 91, our mother returned home into the loving arms of her Savior. She was surrounded by her loving family when she started her journey home on August 27, 2019. She was born on September 24, 1927 in Cumpas, Sonora Mexico. She is predeceased by her husband, Fernando; eldest daughter, Petra Maria and granddaughter, Celina as well as her parents and all brothers and sisters. She is survived by her sons, Martin (Blanca) and Fernando Jr. (Lydia); daughters, Socorro (Jose), Leticia (Roy) and Manuela. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. We would like to especially THANK her caretakers, Chata, Cecilia and Fernanda for the love and care they provided our mom. We would like to thank Casa De La Luz hospice and her nurse, Rachel for all the support we received. Our mother was of strong faith and no one ever left her house without a blessing, in her words "Dios que los bendiga y llene de bendiciones y que la Virgin santisima los cubra con su manto" Viewing will be Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, South Chapel. Mass on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., St. Augustine's Cathedral. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery, Oracle Road. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.