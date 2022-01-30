Mercedes Walmsley

Mercedes was born in Manhattan, NY on October 29, 1966 to Cuban parents, Orlando and Ursula Infiesta. she graduated from Southwest Miami High School in 1984 and then spent several years in Germany. She returned to Tucson to be with her family. Mercedes enjoyed Being a realtor for many years and developed many great friendships. She loved to bring family together from coast to coast. Her smile, warmth and generosity made every moment fun. Mercedes had a passion for travel and cruising around the world. She adored, and served as a great role model to all her nieces (Melissa, Marcella, Sabrina and Janelle) and sisters-in-law (Melissa, Krystal and Lori).