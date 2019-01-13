MERCIER, Frank Joseph Sr.,
80, of Vail AZ passed away January 8, 2019. He was born in Michigan in 1938 and moved to Tucson as a young boy. He is survived by his children, Frank (Debbie), Diana (Martin) Jones and Linda (Kenneth) Dunphy; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Susanne, Joyce (David) Severson and Elaine (Ed) Felix and so many other loving family members and friends. A Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 19, 2019 at St. Rita in the Desert. Arrangements EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.