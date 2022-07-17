 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Merle Jones

  • Updated

 Tucson centenarian Merle Jones passed away on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, at the age of 102. A World War II veteran, he served as a Navy Pilot flying the F6F Hellcat while on active duty until 1946.  Merle and his wife of nearly 72 years, Del, moved to Tucson in 1980 after he retired from NASA.  In his retirement years, Merle volunteered much of his time with several service organizations here in Tucson.  He is survived by his three sons, he was loved and adored by his nine grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren.  A memorial life celebration will be held at Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway Blvd. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.  In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution to The Tucson Breakfast Lions Foundation.  Donations can be made at tucsonbreakfastlionsclub.org. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY. 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweet like sugar: Survey finds many don't know where sugar is lurking in their food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News