Tucson centenarian Merle Jones passed away on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, at the age of 102. A World War II veteran, he served as a Navy Pilot flying the F6F Hellcat while on active duty until 1946. Merle and his wife of nearly 72 years, Del, moved to Tucson in 1980 after he retired from NASA. In his retirement years, Merle volunteered much of his time with several service organizations here in Tucson. He is survived by his three sons, he was loved and adored by his nine grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren. A memorial life celebration will be held at Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway Blvd. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution to The Tucson Breakfast Lions Foundation. Donations can be made at tucsonbreakfastlionsclub.org. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.