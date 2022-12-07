Mervin Bush

88 years old, of Tucson, Arizona, died on December 4, 2022, after a long decline initiated by a minor injury in a car accident. He was born on May 23, 1934, In Harrison City, Pennsylvania, the son of John Bush and Irene (Tess) Mull, and was married to Lois Jane (Ritson), deceased in 1996. He is survived by a son, Boyce Bush, of Fairbanks, Alaska. Pete was the eldest of four siblings, including Lavon (Ray) Vargo (deceased), Verle (Ruth) Bush and Audrey (George) Hayes, all living in the Harrison City, Pennsylvania area. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their children, almost all living in the Harrison City area. Pete was the only one of his siblings to fly far from the family nest. He started working at nine, delivering milk for his uncle's dairy. He also ferried cars and worked as a car mechanic and railroad oiler. He retired from the US Air Force after 20 years of service, including two and a quarter tours in Southeast Asia. Then he worked as a safety consultant for the State Compensation Fund and retired again. His last job was at the National Bank of Arizona as a courier, until the service was eliminated. Pete loved being helpful, and was a handyman, gardener and cat-sitter to his friends. He was a master tinkerer, improviser and fixer of things. For many years he was a garage sale junkie. He ushered at the Davis-Monthan Chapel for decades. He traveled worldwide in his military career, and on space-available military flights after his second retirement. Donations in lieu of flowers are requested to the (Tucson) Gospel Rescue Mission or similar charity of your choice. A Viewing for Pete will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 9, 2022, at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY. Funeral Services will take place at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow.