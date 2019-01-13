MESCH, Clement "Pat"
died Tuesday January 8, 2019. Preceded in death by son, Robert and grandson, Timothy. Survived by his wife, Arleen; daughters, Carla and Paula (Rob); grandchildren, Justin (Michelle), Joshua and Melissa, great-grandchildren, Kameron and Layla. Pat was a career Navy service man and worked for PCC for 20 years following his military retirement. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 17, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church and burial will follow at Our Lady of the Desert. Thank you to Arista hospice for their compassionate care of Pat. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choosing or the US Navy Memorial in Pat's honor. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.