MEYER, Goldalee
devoted and loving wife, mother, and friend, born September 29, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio, lost her long fight with Frontal Temporal Dementia on November 21, 2018 in Gilbert, Arizona. Goldalee was raised in Cleveland, Albuquerque and Los Angeles. She returned to Albuquerque for college, where she was reacquainted with her future husband, Michael C. Meyer. Michael preceded her in death, March 2007. Goldalee and Michael raised three children. First in Lincoln, Nebraska, then in Tucson, Goldalee was a stay-at-home mom and active in politics for the Democratic Party and the League of Women voters. In later years, she volunteered at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, and as a hospice worker at Handmaker Jewish Services. Goldalee was a dedicated Election Day poll worker for decades. Goldalee Meyer is survived by her three children and their spouses, Scott Meyer (Jennifer), Debbie Meyer (Eric Rosenthal) and Sharon Hanna (Bill) as well as four grandchildren, Rachel Meyer of Tucson, Shea and Brooke Hanna of Chandler and Isaac Rosenthal of New York. A Memorial Service will be held at East Lawn Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Road, Tucson on Wednesday, January 2, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Goldalee's name to the Barrow Neurological Foundation in support of ALS-FTD research. Donations may be made online at http://www.supportbarrow.org or by mail to: Barrow Neurological Foundation, 124 West Thomas Road, Suite 250, Phoenix, Arizona 85013.