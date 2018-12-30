MEYER, Richard John
76, died December 8, 2018 after a long illness. He was born November 30, 1942 to Kathleen (Walsh) and John Meyer. Dick grew up in Madison, Wisconsin and graduated from Edgewood High School in 1960. He received his BS from UW Plattville in 1964. He had a long career with Hallmark Cards working first in Ohio followed by years in Texas and Washington, DC. In later years he opened a UPS Store in Monona, Wisconsin. He married Patricia Neely March 2, 1999 and they resided in Madison until Patricia's retirement in 2014. They then moved full time to Tucson, Arizona. Dick loved his years in Tucson relishing the warm climate and beautiful Sonoran Desert sunsets. He made friends easily and enjoyed many rounds of golf with his buddies. Dick is survived by his wife, Pat; his sisters, Jane Niebauer and Pat Conole and his brother, Tom Meyer and many much loved in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Susan Roecker. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Santa Catalina Catholic Church, 14380 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson. Memorials can be directed to Casa De La Luz Hospice, 7740 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ, 65704. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME, Oro Valley.