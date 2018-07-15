MEYER, Roy Carl
92, passed lovingly from his family into God's gracious care on July 8, 2018, in Tucson. He was born the only child of Alice Emma Yeschek and Carl Wm. Meyer in Chicago, September 11, 1925. As an infant and with his father now confined to a TB sanitorium, Roy moved with his mother to Minoqua and Lac du Flambeau, WI where he would spend his youth working at his Uncle Bill Yeschek's resorts and restaurants. He experienced both the meagerness of The Great Depression and the abundance of a carefree childhood roaming the Northwoods as his canoe and fishing pole dictated. At 17, Roy enlisted in the Army Air Force, serving as a waist gunner in a B24 Liberator with the 449th Bombardment Group, "The Flying Horsemen." Tucson was his permanent home after WWII, where he attended the UA. Working as a driving instructor, he met a nurse anesthetist, Geraldine Schreffler, who became his student and later, his beloved wife of 61 years. After marriage in 1957, Roy worked until retirement for Pima County Juvenile Court, beginning at its first inception as the old "Mother Higgins' Home." His conversations and friendships with parents, judges, co-workers, and errant teenagers were fodder for much bemused storytelling at the dinner table. In retirement, Roy and Gerry traveled to Europe to enjoy it in peacetime and to our national parks, finally settling into summers in Greer, AZ where they treasured the company of friends at the Circle B RV Park and at Greer Chapel. Roy leaves behind Geraldine, "my bride," as he affectionately called her and to whom he was devoted; three adoring children, Eric (Kelly) Meyer, Andrea Meyer, and Tara (Dave) Harper; five grandchildren, Abigail (fiance Chris Seifert), Anders (Mackenzie), and Alek (Marti) Staffnik, and Chloe (boyfriend Daniel Garcia) and Carl (girlfriend Mia Guimaraes) Harper, and one great-grandson due in October. Services are Saturday, July 21, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Tucson. Arrangements and more information through ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Our Saviour's, the Humane Society, or a charity of your choice.