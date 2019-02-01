MEYERS, Cw4 Eugene
U.S. Army (Retired)
died peacefully at home on January 20, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 86. Gene is survived by his wife, Janet; daughter, Debra; son, Gary; stepchildren, Julie, Anthony, Dean; grandsons, Jerome and Dawson. Gene retired after 30 years serving our country in the US Army. He served at the Nevada testing site, the South Pacific, Korea, Vietnam and numerous posts around the world. After retirement, Gene opened an auto repair service in the Picture Rocks area, helping many people. He loved his country, family and pets. He will be missed. Services will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Marana, 15950 N. Luckett Rd., Marana, AZ 85653 at 10:00 a.m. Reception to follow at MARANA MORTUARY, 12146 W. Barnett Rd., Marana, AZ 85653. All are welcome.