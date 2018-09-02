MEYN, William G. (Bill)
78, of Tucson, Arizona passed away on August 16, 2018. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 2, 1940, raised in Flushing, New York and lived in Arizona since 1969. Bill had a lifetime career in electrical contracting, enjoyed being a pilot and working on cars. He was a loving dedicated husband, father and brother, a true patriot and a trusted loyal friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Emma Meyn. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; children, Scott (Loriel), Michelle (Dave), Deborah, Roseann (Mark) and Jeannette (Mike) and sister, Linda (Jay) as well as his nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, two nephews and a great-niece. There will be no formal service per his wishes. The family will have a private Celebration of Life at a future date. The family requests any donations be made to the charity of choice. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.