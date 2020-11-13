 Skip to main content
Mia Castanon

In Memoriam

CASTANON, Mia Isabella

11/13/2012 - 9/11/2014

Happy "8th" Birthday to our Special Angel 'Mia Isabella Castanon" up in Heaven! All your family sends you tons of love and we are all blowing bunches of kisses to you up in Heaven. Our love for you is everlasting and so are our memories of you. Your legacy is always there to light the way for us. You are forever in our hearts. God Bless you our Angel "Mia". Love Mom, Dad, sister Makayla, all your family and friends.

