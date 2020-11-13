Mia Castanon

In Memoriam
CASTANON, Mia Isabella
11/13/2012 - 9/11/2014
Happy "8th" Birthday to our Special Angel 'Mia Isabella Castanon" up in Heaven! All your family sends you tons of love and we are all blowing bunches of kisses to you up in Heaven. Our love for you is everlasting and so are our memories of you. Your legacy is always there to light the way for us. You are forever in our hearts. God Bless you our Angel "Mia". Love Mom, Dad, sister Makayla, all your family and friends.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.