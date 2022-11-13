Dr. Michael Amadei died peacefully at home in Sedona, Az on October 19, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was 70 years old and succumbed rapidly to pancreatic cancer. Born in Vineland, NJ to Angelo and Elizabeth Amadei, Mike attended LaSalle Univ in Philadelphia and earned his MD at The University of West Virginia. He completed his internal medicine residency at Tucson Hospitals Medical Education Program in 1983. After 11 yrs of private practice in Tucson and after a short stint working at the clinic at the S. Rim of The Grand Canyon, he joined the Indian Health Service, working in Winslow, Az. In 1998 he moved to Sedona to resume private practice. It was there that he met his sweetheart Rhonda and they married one year later. Their greatest joy was the birth of their twins, Emily and Michael Jr. in 2001, currently pre-med students at the University of Arizona. Mike was a man of great passion and compassion who was deeply devoted to his family, friends, and countless grateful patients with whom he often made deep, heartfelt connections throughout his career, both in private practice and as a hospice medical director. He loved the challenge of medicine and found his work to be exceptionally rewarding. Mike traveled widely, and had great curiosity about the world. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a straight shooter with a strong sense of personal and professional integrity. He is survived by his wife Rhonda and their two children. At his request there will be no public memorial service. The family is grateful for the compassion, support, and prayers they have received through this difficult journey. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Verde Valley School at vvsaz.org.