Michael Boatwright

Boatwright, Michael Allen

Age 69

Passed away March 10, 2022 Born in Tucson, AZ Preceeded in death by parents, Virgil and Estelle Boatwright; sister, Sarah Lorenz, brother, Erny Boatwright. Survived by wife Betsy Boatwright of Green Valley; sisters, Joyce Wilson, Elaine Ernst, and Linda (Garry) Coleman of Nebraska, Caroline Stephens, Tina (Douglas) Wade, Kathleen (Robert) Villasenor of Tucson, brother Darrell (Vicki) Boatwright of Sierra Vista, many nieces nephews, great-nieces, and nephews and friends. Mike had a great love for family, friends, music, Nascar, and all UofA sports. A Celebration of Life will be held at La Madera Park (2700 E La Madera Dr) on Saturday, April 23, 2022 @ 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.

