Michael Elbert

Passed away January 23, 2021. He is known by many names: Dad, Uncle, Bapa, Grandpa Mike. Michael was born on November 24, 1942, in Wheeling, WV, at Ohio Valley Hospital. He was born to Ouida Elbert (Eskin) and Clyde Howard "Fussy" Elbert. Ouida and Fussy raised him along with his sister, Bonnie. Michael was preceded in death (by eight days) by his wife of 53 years, Gwen Elbert (Powell) and both parents.

Michael attended Linsly Military Institute (now The Linsly School) in West Virginia, where he attended 5th through 12th grade. He went on to earn his BA in History and Political Science from Bethany college in 1965 and earned his MBA from University of Detroit in 1978. Michael was in the U.S. Army then went on to work at VW of America for 30 years and retired, with his wife, to Tucson AZ. He was an active community member and loved to sing at their local church, Saguaro Christian Church in Tucson, AZ. He was the president of the Tucson Barbershop eXperience, the culmination of a lifelong love of performing barbershop music. His thunderous laugh brought joy to all who heard it. He and Gwen hosted numerous exchange students and family friends from other nations. As a result, his life will be celebrated and his lossmourned by many.