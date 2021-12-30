 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael Erickson

Michael Erickson

ERICKSON, Michael John

38, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away at home on December 6, 2021. Michael was born in Madison, Wisconsin on April 18, 1983 to Suzanne Stini and John Erickson. He attended Columbus High School in Columbus, Wisconsin. Michael is survived by his mother, Suzanne Stini of Shawano, Wisconsin; father, John E. Erickson of Madison, Wisconsin; sister, Jessica (Erickson) Rotier; niece, Emily Rotier and nephew, Henry Rotier of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; grandmother, (Mary) Ruth Stini of Tucson, Arizona. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Dr. William A. Stini, Arlene E. Erickson and Warren E. Erickson. Thanks to Dennis Breuckman for being a caring stepfather for many years. Michael was a successful Field Service Representative in the Mechanical Systems Division of Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies. He was well-respected by his colleagues and customers who valued his collaborative approach and diligent work ethic. Michael's soul is beautiful, and his light shines brightly still. We hope that everyone reading this will show kindness and compassion to those struggling with mental health issues. A celebration of life will be held in spring 2022. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 food trends you never saw coming

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News