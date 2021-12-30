Michael Erickson

38, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away at home on December 6, 2021. Michael was born in Madison, Wisconsin on April 18, 1983 to Suzanne Stini and John Erickson. He attended Columbus High School in Columbus, Wisconsin. Michael is survived by his mother, Suzanne Stini of Shawano, Wisconsin; father, John E. Erickson of Madison, Wisconsin; sister, Jessica (Erickson) Rotier; niece, Emily Rotier and nephew, Henry Rotier of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; grandmother, (Mary) Ruth Stini of Tucson, Arizona. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Dr. William A. Stini, Arlene E. Erickson and Warren E. Erickson. Thanks to Dennis Breuckman for being a caring stepfather for many years. Michael was a successful Field Service Representative in the Mechanical Systems Division of Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies. He was well-respected by his colleagues and customers who valued his collaborative approach and diligent work ethic. Michael's soul is beautiful, and his light shines brightly still. We hope that everyone reading this will show kindness and compassion to those struggling with mental health issues. A celebration of life will be held in spring 2022. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.