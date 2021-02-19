Michael Feeney

FEENEY, Michael Alan, Jr.

On Sunday, February 7, 2021, Michael passed away at the age of 83. He was born in Miami Beach, Florida, in 1938, and moved to Arizona with his family at a young age. Michael was a longtime resident of Tucson, loved playing and watching sports, and served in the United States Marine Corps.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Alan and Mary Patricia; four brothers, Peter, David, Francis T. and Victor and two sisters, Patricia and Judith. Michael is survived by his wife, Donna Feeney; two daughters, Deena (Gary) Peppers and Alana (William) Buddingh; two grandsons, Garrison and Chandler Peppers; sisters, O'Hara, Ellen and Mary Gail; brother, John and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Desert Sunset Funeral Home.