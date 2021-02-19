 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael Feeney

Michael Feeney

  • Updated

FEENEY, Michael Alan, Jr.

On Sunday, February 7, 2021, Michael passed away at the age of 83. He was born in Miami Beach, Florida, in 1938, and moved to Arizona with his family at a young age. Michael was a longtime resident of Tucson, loved playing and watching sports, and served in the United States Marine Corps.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Alan and Mary Patricia; four brothers, Peter, David, Francis T. and Victor and two sisters, Patricia and Judith. Michael is survived by his wife, Donna Feeney; two daughters, Deena (Gary) Peppers and Alana (William) Buddingh; two grandsons, Garrison and Chandler Peppers; sisters, O'Hara, Ellen and Mary Gail; brother, John and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Desert Sunset Funeral Home.

Watch Now: Related Video

Herbs to strengthen your immune system

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News