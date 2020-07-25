Michael Freeman

FREEMAN, Michael (Mike) Louis
age 62, of Tucson, passed away suddenly and peacefully in his sleep on Friday, July 17, 2020. His beloved mother, Valerie, preceded him in death, and welcomed him with a warm embrace as he transitioned from this world on to the heavenly world. Mike was born on January 20, 1958 in Tucson Arizona. He graduated from Howenstine High School. Right out of high school, Mike began working at Goodwill industries, where he remained for many years. After Goodwill, Mike worked at Beacon Group where he had remained working until his death. After living at home for all his childhood and early adult life, Mike moved into the Tucson Residence group home environment in 1980. Tucson Residence became his new home and he thrived there for many years and continued to thrive there until the very end. Mike faced challenges throughout his life, but rose to each occasion with his most memorable smile. Mike made those around him better people as they gained compassion, tolerance and patience for those with special needs. Mike was an amazingly Pure Human being who was a total joy to be around. Mike was always in a good mood, completely Humble, completely Honest, always Gentle, always Loving, always Joyful, Loyal, and Trusting. He was the perfect son, brother and friend. Those of us who knew him were blessed by his virtues and wisdom. He was a simple man who knew how to immediately light up a room and instantly become a new Best Friend with whomever he was to meet or be around. He loved any type of gathering of family or friends, and was always the "official greeter"---never forgetting a face or a name. He was in his element when surrounded by family and friends!! Mike is predeceased by his mother, Val; and survived by his father, Barry Freeman; his brothers, Scott (Kelly) Freeman of Carrollton, TX, and Paul (Beth) Freeman of Cottonwood, AZ; and sister, Kelly (Keith) Corson of Vail, AZ; his uncle Carl Freeman, and aunt Bernice McCallum; along with nieces and nephews (Kelly, Andrew, Kayla and Daniel). He is also survived by his faithful girlfriend, Becky Segundo, who was a loyal and wonderful friend to Mike until the end. We were blessed to have Mike as our son and brother, and will miss him forever but we are comforted by the fact that he and his mother are together with God, and are both forever perfect in mind, and body. The family wishes to thank all of the faithful individuals who cared for Mike at Tucson Residence and Beacon Group throughout the years. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no funeral service at this time. A proper Funeral Mass will take place when the restrictions are lifted, so that Mike can have the sendoff he deserves with his family and friends all present. Mike will still play the role of "official greeter", albeit in a different way. The family requests that for those wishing to make donations that they be made in Mike's name to either the Special Olympics or Beacon Group. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
