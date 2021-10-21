Michael Galaz

He is survived by his Father Michael Moses Galaz; Mother Corina Eva Montijo; sisters, Aniyah Celeste Campos-Galaz and Arianay Inez Grijalva and many other loved ones. Little Michael we love you and miss you. Not a day or minute that we're not thinking of you. Until we meet again our son MJ. A visitation for Michael will be held Friday, October 22, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. at El Senor De Los Milagros, 3410 S 16th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85713. A graveside service will occur Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Monte Calvario, 5149 Omokol, Tucson, AZ 85757. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER CREMATION & BURIAL.