Michael Gebbia

GEBBIA, Michael F.
On Wednesday, January 13, 2021, Michael F. Gebbia, loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 85.
Michael was born April 13, 1935 in Yonkers, N.Y. to Frances (Mastronardi) and Joseph Gebbia. After serving as a proud Marine, including a stint as a Drill Instructor, Michael married his soulmate, Eileen Mae (Sullivan) with whom he had three children Christopher, Timothy and James.
Michael received a Bachelor's Degree from Fordham University and embarked on a career as a teacher. A lifelong proponent of equality, The Ossining High School Year Book of 1973 was dedicated to him for being the main organizer of a "Togetherness Weekend" designed to ease racial tension.
After moving to Tucson in 1973, Michael purchased and ran a day care center while also receiving a Masters Degree in Education from the University of Arizona. Michael also received a Master's Degree in Clinical Social Work from New York University and spent the last 35 years as a social worker until his recent retirement.
Michael had a passion for painting, playing the trumpet and politics. He was known for his compassion, humor and loving nature and touched many hundreds of lives as a counselor or simply as an empathetic ear.Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen and his youngest son, James. He is survived by two sons, Christopher and Timothy and five grandchildren, Danielle, Gabrielle, Timothy, Shawn and Christopher Jr. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.