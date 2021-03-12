Michael Hard

died in his Catalina Foothills home on Sunday, February 28, 2021. He was 84. He died peacefully, surrounded by family. Hard was born in Bay Shore, Long Island, and raised with a love for sailing and the Great South Bay. He attended Pomfret School and Yale College, where he was captain of the 1959 Crew. After marrying his sweetheart, Kathy Lockett, in 1959, and serving three years in the US Navy, he moved to Arizona to raise a family. Hard spent his entire career working for the Valley National Bank, leading (amongst other duties) their Southern Arizona business. A strong believer in the Arizona community, he helped launch the Tucson Mariachi Festival and was on the board of several organizations to whom he was deeply committed, including the Brown Foundation, the Museum of Northern Arizona, the Southwestern Foundation, Up With People, the Fiesta Bowl, the Tucson Airport Authority, the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona and the Amerind Foundation. He brought home numerous awards, including the Tucson Metro Chamber's Man of the Year in 2000. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; his brother, David; his three children, Michael (Chinita), Christopher (Erika) and Jennifer (Jim) and his seven grandchildren, Hanna, Sydney, Eliza, Emma, Clay, Olivia and Izzy. A memorial service will be held in Flagstaff later this year, and donations may be made to the Amerind Foundation. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.