Michael Haskins

Born in Barron County, WI October 11, 1947, settled in Tucson, Az by way of Minneapolis, Mn, passed away suddenly but peacefully in his sleep on October 5th, 2022, at the age of 74. Mike was preceded in death by his parents Guy & June Haskins. Mike is survived by his loving wife Linda (Jubera) Haskins, his daughter Lisa (Paul) Gomez, his son Jason (Darcie) Haskins, his grandchildren Matthew Schoer and Cora Gomez, his great-grandson Aillil Schoer, his sister Sandra Norris, and his brothers Raymond & Terry Haskins, along with a multitude of nieces and nephews. His wit, humor and money making schemes will truly be missed. Burial services will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights sometime in the future. Notification will be posted at that time.