Michael Jones

JONES, Michael K.

On Thursday, December 23, 2021, Michael K. Jones, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 69. Mike was born on March 8, 1952 in Waco, TX to Keith and Frances (Cates) Jones. He attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ. On May 7, 1977, he married Kristie Bird. Mike was very proud of their two daughters, Lisa and Sara. In 2013, Mike was filled with joy when a grandson, Dawson, entered his life.

Mike loved all things history. He studied anthropology in college and was able to attend an archeological dig in New Mexico. He collected old west memorabilia and was an avid reader of anything historical. He also loved the great outdoors and spent many happy hours out in the desert, camping, hunting, and enjoying the stars. He worked for Fry's Food Stores in a variety of capacities from 1976 - 2007.

Mike was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his wife, children, grandson, brother, Larry (Kris) and nieces and nephews. Mike also leaves behind a wide circle of dear friends. He requested that there be no services. Instead, please hold him close in your hearts. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.