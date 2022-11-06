Michael Keane

Mike died peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on October 3, 1964, in Butte, Montana, he lived in Huntsville, Alabama. He graduated from University of Arizona in the College of Engineering-Aerospace and worked for many years on the Space Shuttle program, Ground Missile Defense, Iron Dome and many other Missile Defense Agency (MDA) programs. Mike is survived by his parents, Louise and Joseph Keane of Sahuarita, Arizona; his wife, Brenda and daughter, Samantha. Family and friends are invited to attend 8 a.m., Mass at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 505 N. La Canada Dr., Green Valley, followed by a Celebration of Life gathering/brunch at 10 a.m. at the Desert Hills Center, 2980 S. Camino del Sol, in Green Valley, Arizona on November 12, 2022.