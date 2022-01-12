Michael Manela

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MANELA, Dr. Michael William

passed away early on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, aged 74, at Northwest Medical Center.

He was born to the late Phyllis Worland and William "Bill" Manela on July 26, 1947 in Lebanon, Oregon. Michael graduated from the University of Oregon before attending and graduating from Meherry School of Dentistry. He was a dentist for the US Air Force, briefly in Washington, coming to be a long-standing dentist for the Tucson community.

Michael is survived by his daughters, Paige Dingman Manela and Jodi Manela; stepdaughter, Stephanie Dugan; grandson, Rukh Davis and step-grandchildren, Megan, Madison, and Jamie Dugan. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.

