MCDONALD, Michael James
69, of Tucson, AZ, died on September 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 39 years, Shirley McDonald and his children, Hunter Anthony McDonald, Carson Michael McDonald (Kathleen) and two grandchildren, Bauer and Rylan McDonald; his sister, Barbara Rice (James) and brother, Thomas McDonald (Connie). A Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at his home please call 520-990-4376 for directions. As he was the former owner of The Sports Page and a fan of all things, sports, please wear your favorite team shirt or jersey. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.