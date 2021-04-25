Michael Mckee

MCKEE, Michael Doyle

age 68, passed away April 20, 2021, doing what he loved to do, playing golf.

Mike was born in Deming, New Mexico, on September 16, 1952.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Sam and sister, Marilyn. Mike is survived by his mother, Patricia; brothers, Jerry and Sammy; sister, Claudia; several nieces and nephews, his son, Daniel Mckee; loving wife, Daphne Mckee; their daughter, Lexxi Irene; adopted son, Dakota and stepchildren, Crystal, Jenni, Yakki, Julian, Fabian and Jessi and his grandchildren, Presley, Parker, Porter and Mason.

Michael's family and friends will miss his sense of humor, generosity and high fives!

Celebration of Life Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at IBEW Local union Hall, 750 Tucson Blvd. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.