 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael Mckee

Michael Mckee

  • Updated

MCKEE, Michael Doyle

age 68, passed away April 20, 2021, doing what he loved to do, playing golf.

Mike was born in Deming, New Mexico, on September 16, 1952.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Sam and sister, Marilyn. Mike is survived by his mother, Patricia; brothers, Jerry and Sammy; sister, Claudia; several nieces and nephews, his son, Daniel Mckee; loving wife, Daphne Mckee; their daughter, Lexxi Irene; adopted son, Dakota and stepchildren, Crystal, Jenni, Yakki, Julian, Fabian and Jessi and his grandchildren, Presley, Parker, Porter and Mason.

Michael's family and friends will miss his sense of humor, generosity and high fives!

Celebration of Life Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at IBEW Local union Hall, 750 Tucson Blvd. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

True crime fans are more likely to take their home security seriously

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News