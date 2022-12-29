Michael Melvin

Michael (Mel) John Melvin, 67, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away at home on September 19, 2022. He was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts and attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, where he rowed on the varsity crew and received a degree in Zoology. In Tucson, he worked as a zone manager, real estate agent, and inventory auditor, and owned a tax preparation business. He was also a volleyball clinician and official for the City of Tucson. Mel enjoyed sports, hiking, and volunteering, was active in his son's Boy Scout troop and at his son's schools. He served as a Deacon at his church. He is survived by his wife Catherine Strong Melvin, mother Nancy Waitt-Melvin, and siblings Greg, Lisa, Cynthia, and Rebecca, son Eric. His father John Bernard Melvin and sister Laura Elizabeth Cheney (Melvin) preceded him in death. Mel will be deeply missed by his friends and family. Memorial service will be held at Catalina Foothills Church on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to or volunteering your time at your church, school or non-profit organization.