Michael Metz

Mike had the pleasure of walking his two daughters down the aisle, gaining two sons-in-law, James and Adrain. He was a proud P-Pa to three grandchildren, Michelle, Isabella and James IV. He never missed a school performance, birthday, or milestone. After working for 40 years, Mike retired in 2018 from Raytheon. His favorite thing about his retirement was everyday feeling like a Saturday. He spent time with his son learning the game of disc golf and was the best grand-dog sitter. In his last years, he and Laurie enjoyed road-tripping in their RV, visiting family and friends, attending concerts, and loving their time together. Mike's joy, laughter, humor, and love will be missed dearly. We are blessed and will cherish the time we had. Although he's been called to the Lord, he will forever be in our hearts.